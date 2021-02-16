GeoCoin (GEO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,660.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $5,660.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.21 or 0.00438320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,730.54 or 0.99894603 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00041757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00050810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00092368 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

