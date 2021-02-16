GeoDB (GEO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.99 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and $799,318.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeoDB has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00064287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.09 or 0.00890786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.46 or 0.05023001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00024651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00032732 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,513,034 tokens. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

