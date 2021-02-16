GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 397,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 201,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GeoPark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $958.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

