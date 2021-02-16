Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.01

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 69 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Several analysts have commented on GNGBY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

