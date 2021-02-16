Getty Realty (GTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Getty Realty to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GTY stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

