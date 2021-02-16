Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 5.6%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 17,022,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 40,834,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEVO shares. Noble Financial upped their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Gevo by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

