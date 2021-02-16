GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG) Stock Price Up 3%

GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG) shares rose 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 18,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 71,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of C$22.53 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00.

About GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

