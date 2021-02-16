GHOST (GHOST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, GHOST has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GHOST has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $186,231.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00262412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00082265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00074609 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00083977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.00395605 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00187310 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

