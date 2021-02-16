GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Tops $0.89

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $145,292.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00061605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00258842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00070461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00082720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.25 or 0.00403598 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00184727 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,666,333 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

GHOSTPRISM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

