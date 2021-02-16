GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) Short Interest Update

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 14th total of 932,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital3 in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GigCapital3 by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of GIK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,210. GigCapital3 has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86.

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

