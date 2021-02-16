Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) fell 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $19.07. 5,580,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 2,972,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.43 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,543 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 919,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.