Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GJNSY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

GJNSY opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

