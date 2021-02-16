GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,150 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,586.92 ($20.73).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,285.20 ($16.79) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,354.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,419.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,253.20 ($16.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders have acquired a total of 37,247 shares of company stock worth $51,241,862 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

