Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.01

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 898450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

