Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $293.90

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 293.90 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 288.59 ($3.77), with a volume of 9855988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.30 ($3.69).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore plc (GLEN.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 258.90 ($3.38).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 260.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 204.93. The company has a market capitalization of £38.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In related news, insider Patrice Merrin purchased 16,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

About Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

