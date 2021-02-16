Glenn H. Nussdorf Sells 200,000 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at $222,933,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. 1,060,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,845. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $41,577,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $13,611,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206,412 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 454,500 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

