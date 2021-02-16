Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Trading Up 5.1%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.42. Approximately 208,443 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 135,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Global Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Global Partners by 88.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter worth $322,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.