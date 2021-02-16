Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the January 14th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Shares of GPN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.70. 47,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.85. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

