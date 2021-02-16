Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $197.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.85. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

