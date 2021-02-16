Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 146,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 368% from the average daily volume of 31,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.
The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63.
In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,975 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
Recommended Story: What are CEFs?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.