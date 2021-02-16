Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 146,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 368% from the average daily volume of 31,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,975 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global Self Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. 16.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

