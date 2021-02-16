Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.51 and last traded at $36.24. 556,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 422,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

