Global X/JPMorgan Efficiente Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFE) Shares Down 0%

Global X/JPMorgan Efficiente Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFE)’s stock price was down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X/JPMorgan Efficiente Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X/JPMorgan Efficiente Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.