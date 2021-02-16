Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the January 14th total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

