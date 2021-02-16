GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $4,909.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,391.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,777.15 or 0.03598077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.99 or 0.00425146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $705.66 or 0.01428695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.83 or 0.00479489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.65 or 0.00452811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.82 or 0.00313451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00029336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002799 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

