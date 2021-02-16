Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 854,900 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 14th total of 679,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.78. The company had a trading volume of 581,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th.

Several analysts recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

In related news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $657,949.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $1,127,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,266,424.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,774. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

