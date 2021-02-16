Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,431 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Globe Life worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $657,949.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,774. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of GL opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

