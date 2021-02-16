Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Globe Life worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Globe Life by 122.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

In related news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $657,949.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $1,225,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,933,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,555 shares of company stock worth $4,307,774 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average is $88.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.