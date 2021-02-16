Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Trading Up 25.4%

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s stock price was up 25.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 9,593,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 1,917,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $477,440.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 347.23% and a negative return on equity of 120.30%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of October 29, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

