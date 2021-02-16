Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 278.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 45,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Globus Medical by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 60.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 120,895 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Globus Medical by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical stock opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.87.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.