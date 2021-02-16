Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.24

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.24 and last traded at $67.31, with a volume of 1573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.87.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Globus Medical by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

