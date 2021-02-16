GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $275.00

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $275.00 and last traded at $270.50, with a volume of 474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $270.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 0.47.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

