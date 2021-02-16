GNY (GNY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $892,240.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00003354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $321.34 million and $892,240.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GNY has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.66 or 0.00842685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00047302 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.46 or 0.04966788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024117 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00031823 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.