GoByte Price Hits $0.0280 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $262,139.86 and approximately $2,679.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 108.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,355,290 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

