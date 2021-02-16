goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $118.40

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$118.40 and last traded at C$118.01, with a volume of 18232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$115.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$93.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.72.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.