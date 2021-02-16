Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.91

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.91 and traded as high as $9.01. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 44,332 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. Santander lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.21.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
