Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.91

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.91 and traded as high as $9.01. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 44,332 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. Santander lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.