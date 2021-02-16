Goldcliff Resource Co. (GCN.V) (CVE:GCN) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Goldcliff Resource Co. (GCN.V) (CVE:GCN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.12, but opened at C$0.11. Goldcliff Resource Co. (GCN.V) shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 60,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$6.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 16.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94.

Goldcliff Resource Co. (GCN.V) Company Profile (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds 40% joint venture interest in the Pine Grove project located in Lyon County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Panorama Ridge project with a contiguous block of 7,654.53 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

