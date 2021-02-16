Goldcoin Trading Down 15.2% This Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $17,168.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.41 or 0.00434949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

