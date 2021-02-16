Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.67

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.66.
About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)
Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.
