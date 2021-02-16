Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.67

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 108,942 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

