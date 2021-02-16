Golden Goose Hits Market Cap of $3.90 Million (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $945,580.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00063523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00260432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00081057 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00070747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00083447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.76 or 0.00430130 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00184584 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,860,770 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

