Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Short Interest Update

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the January 14th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,466,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNOG opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

