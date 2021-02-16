Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price rose 16.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 1,807,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 598,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

