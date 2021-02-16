Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.13, but opened at C$0.16. Golden Share Resources shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 633 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.49 million and a PE ratio of -38.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Golden Share Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Band-Ore project located to the west of the town of Thunder Bay in the province of Ontario.

