Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Trading Down 7.2%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 1,460,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 441,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $387.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,976,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,235 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 139.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 828,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 482,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 92.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 309,170 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 173,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 23.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 795,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 152,201 shares during the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.