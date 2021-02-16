Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Trading Down 7.2%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 1,460,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 441,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $387.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
