GoldFund (GFUN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 53% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $54,199.56 and $226.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

