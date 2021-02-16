Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Shares Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.70. 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.47% of Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.