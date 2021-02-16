Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.11 and last traded at $67.11. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.