Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) Shares Up 0.3%

Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.57 and last traded at $68.46. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.27.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

