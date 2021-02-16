Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY) were up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.56 and last traded at $91.46. Approximately 4,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 1.22% of Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.