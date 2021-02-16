GoldMint Price Tops $0.17 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. GoldMint has a market cap of $327,475.60 and $468.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.39 or 0.00834982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00045908 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.37 or 0.04876354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00023998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00015510 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

