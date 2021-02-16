Golem Market Cap Tops $249.50 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Golem has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $249.50 million and $55.72 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00064822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.32 or 0.00896552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048906 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.44 or 0.05069981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00032397 BTC.

About Golem

GLM is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

